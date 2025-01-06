Renewable energy, health care and IT jobs to drive growth by 2033

Melissa Rivera-Roena, general manager of ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico

These occupations are expected to grow at rates well above the national average.

Stateside labor markets are on track for significant transformations, with occupations in renewable energy, health care and information technology leading employment growth through 2033, according to data from the U.S. the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

These fields are expected to experience growth rates well above the national average, reflecting changes driven by technology, demographic shifts, environmental challenges and economic priorities.

Fastest-growing jobs

Wind turbine technicians, solar panel installers and nurse practitioners top the list, with projected growth rates of 60%, 48% and 46%, respectively, per BLS data.

The expansion of wind and solar energy infrastructure, supported by government incentives and private sector investments, is driving demand for technicians to install, maintain and repair equipment. Meanwhile, nurse practitioners/specialists are increasingly filling gaps in primary care, especially in rural and underserved areas, amid a nationwide shortage of physicians — a growing challenge in Puerto Rico.

Completing the top 10 are data scientists with a 36% growth rate, information security analysts (33%), medical and health services managers (29%), physician assistants (28%), computer and information research scientists (26%), physical therapist assistants (25%), and operations research analysts (23%).

As businesses increasingly rely on data to inform decision-making, roles in data science and IT have become essential in many industries, including health care, finance, energy and utilities, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications and e-commerce.

“Talent that is educated and experienced in creating and managing technology, such as software engineers, data scientists and help desk technicians, will continue to be in extremely high demand because most — if not all — sectors and industries need technology to operate,” Melissa Rivera-Roena, general manager of ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico, told News is my Business.

Other notable occupations on the rise are occupational therapy assistants; actuaries; financial examiners; home health and personal care aides; logisticians; epidemiologists; veterinarians; vet techs and assistants; and substance abuse, behavioral disorder and mental health counselors.

“Jobs that will be in high demand in Puerto Rico in 2025 will reflect current global tendencies, so we’re going to see more demand for jobs in technology, sustainability and health care,” said Viviane Fortuño, president of CTI Consulting Group, in an interview with News is my Business.

While some occupations will grow in demand, others will decrease in popularity. According to the BLS, the following jobs will experience a drop in demand: word processors and typists, with a -38% growth rate, roof bolters/mining (-32%), telephone operators (-26.4%), switchboard operators and answering services (-25.2%), data entry keyers (-25%), foundry mold and coremakers (-24.6%), loading and moving machine operators/underground mining (-23%), patternmakers/metal and plastic (-22%), telemarketers (-21.5%), and engine and other machine assemblers (-21.3%).