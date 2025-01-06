Puerto Rico stands out in GoFundMe’s 2024 Year in Help report

Puerto Rico’s efforts align with broader trends on GoFundMe (Credit: Sharaf Maksumov | Dreamstime.com)

GoFundMe expanded into Puerto Rico in August.

Puerto Rico emerged as a beacon of generosity in 2024, raising more than $1 million through campaigns set up to support causes such as animal welfare, disaster relief and medical crises, according to GoFundMe’s “Year in Help” report.

“This year’s report celebrates the global spirit of generosity with an in-depth look at the most generous regions worldwide while highlighting GoFundMe’s expansion into new markets. With the additions of Mexico and Puerto Rico, GoFundMe unlocked new avenues of support for millions, extending its mission to even more communities around the world,” the fundraising platform stated.

“We’re proud to provide the people of Puerto Rico a safe, easy and powerful way to support the causes and individuals they care about,” said Tim Cadogan, CEO of GoFundMe, at the time of the announcement.

“The people of Puerto Rico have a deep-rooted culture of helping one another, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will achieve through GoFundMe, whether it’s assisting individuals facing medical emergencies, rebuilding communities after disasters, funding educational scholarships or supporting local businesses,” Cadogan added.

Prior to its official entry into the local market, more than $50 million had already been raised on GoFundMe for Puerto Rico-related causes, with significant contributions following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“With this first expansion into the Caribbean, GoFundMe is unlocking an easy, safe and trusted avenue for help as it continues to grow its global community,” platform officials noted.

Puerto Rico’s achievements align with broader trends on GoFundMe. In 2024, the platform facilitated more than $25 billion in donations worldwide, with more than 15 million donors contributing. The average donation size was $50, and repeat donors made up 35% of contributors, highlighting a growing culture of sustained giving.