Rock Solid, Kinesis Foundation join forces to recognize UPR student talent

October 2, 2019 63

Rock Solid Technologies Inc. and the Kinesis Foundation are coming together in partnership to oversee the 18th annual Rock Solid Scholarship cycle, which recognizes the academic achievements of University of Puerto Rico students.

Five students were awarded the Rock Solid Scholarship last week, consisting of a $3,000 prize to cover a year of study at the UPR and paid internship lasting between two and six months, where students work directly on software product development for enterprise customers in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

“The Rock Solid Scholarship recognizes the talent of young Puerto Ricans and aims to prepare the way for these young people to contribute to our company as students. I’m confident that their contributions will make our company globally competitive,” said Ángel L. Pérez, vice president of the company.

In the past 17 years, Rock Solid has awarded more than 55 college scholarships valued at more than $250,000. The company currently has previous scholarship winners on its payroll.

This year’s winners from the UPR-Río Piedras campus are: Kathiana Peña-Rios, an information systems and accounting student; Tatiana Castro-Vélez, a computer science and mathematics student; and Christian Esteves-Rivera, a computer science student. From the UPR-Mayagüez campus, the winners are: Axviel Benítez-Dorta, a software engineering student; and Valeria Monge-Lois, an accounting and information systems student.

“For us it is an honor and a privilege to receive the support of this great Puerto Rican company in a single mission: Increased opportunities for our students and supporting their progress toward meeting their goals,” said Kinesis Foundation President José Enrique Fernández.

Kinesis is public, nonprofit educational foundation established in Puerto Rico in 2004. It’s mission is to provide necessary resources to outstanding students, so they are able to get into the most prestigious universities on the island and abroad. Since its inception, Kinesis has awarded scholarships to more than 750 local students.

The application cycle for Rock Solid 2020 scholarship is already underway, and interested parties have until Nov. 30, 2019 to submit their request by mail.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.