RSM Puerto Rico firm reports 7.1% growth in ’20

Business and tax consulting grew in 2020 as a result of ‘agile response’ to challenging year, RSM Puerto Rico stated.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

RSM Puerto Rico, a local audit, tax and consulting firm focused on the middle market, reported a revenue growth of 7.1% at closing of fiscal 2020, which it described as “an extremely challenging year for the business community both locally and globally.”

Business consulting and tax advisory services grew 9.2% and 10.1%, respectively, attributed to an “agile response to fast-changing business needs.”

“RSM Puerto Rico’s growth reflects the agility with which our firm adapted to the challenges 2020 brought about, which started in Puerto Rico with a series of earthquakes prior to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March,” said RSM Puerto Rico Board Chair José Gómez-León, who also directs the firm’s consulting division.

“As we faced those challenges and learned to manage them, we were able to advise our clients on next steps to follow. That was key to our growth,” he said.

Similarly, the increase in demand for tax advisory services comes from the need to stay abreast of the multiple changes in matters of taxes and incentives available for individuals and businesses.

“Our tax advisors and the team as a whole stay vigilant to any changes in legislation, processes, and regulation related to taxes at a local level as well as nationally and internationally, to serve our clients promptly and with reliable information, so they can comply with requirements and deadlines,” said Rafael De Rojas, tax partner and division director at RSM Puerto Rico.

Audit service revenue also increased, by 4%. Given the increase in demand for services, RSM Puerto Rico’s workforce grew 18%, the firm noted.

“Hiring new employees was part of our strategic plan because our firm has experienced sustained growth these last years. However, as result of the pandemic we had to move faster and hire even more staff than we had anticipated,” said Doris Barroso, RSM managing partner and audit partner.

RSM Puerto Rico’s growth aligns with the revenue growth reported by the RSM network on a global scale, which was of 9.2% for 2020, taking global revenues to $6.3 billion and its team to 48,000 people across 120 countries, local executives said.

As experienced locally, consulting services saw the highest growth with an increase of 15% in global revenue. This was driven by demand for management and business consulting, IT consulting, and risk management, as RSM supported middle market business leaders in their response to the pandemic, the reorganization of their business operations and the digitalization of their infrastructure.

Significant audit client wins in 2019 contributed to a 10% increase in audit revenue in 2020. Audit services were further enhanced through the launch of an innovative online collaboration tool to enhance client experience, enable efficiencies in audit, compliance, and advisory services, as well as offering integrated data analytics capabilities.

Recording a 6% increase in global tax revenue, predominantly driven by its business advisory services, RSM’s tax team rapidly mobilised to help clients address heightened complexity in an ever-changing legislative landscape caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

RSM also saw an increased demand for advice regarding the application of government stimulus packages, M&A opportunities for strategic deals and, in the latter part of the year, restructuring and transaction support as businesses looked for recovery solutions.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.