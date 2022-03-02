RSM Puerto Rico inaugurates new remodelled offices

RSM Puerto Rico's new headquarters occupy a structure that dates to the 1950s and follows a Spanish-Mediterranean architectural style.

Accounting and consulting firm RSM Puerto Rico recently reinaugurated its remodeled offices during an event in which more than 160 RSM Puerto Rico associates took part.

The event served as a prelude to the celebration of the firm’s 45th anniversary, which will take place during the second half of the year, company executives said.

Recently completed, the project expanded and modernized the space — now at approximately 20,000 square feet — respecting the integrity of the exterior structure that dates to the 1950s and follows a Spanish-Mediterranean architectural style.

Additionally, the building has an 86K watt solar system that provides clean and renewable energy for the daily operation. The renovation took place taking advantage of the fact that employees were working remotely due to the safety protocols imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the reinauguration, RSM Puerto Rico officials confirmed that the firm had a 14% growth during fiscal year 2020-2021. Amongst the divisions, Taxes was the main contributor to this growth with a 24.8% increase compared to the previous year.

“The sustained growth that our division has seen in these past years is the direct result of being an agile, practical and innovative firm, focused on the quality of our service and in meeting the needs of our clients,” said Rafael De Rojas, tax partner and director at RSM Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, José Gómez-León, RSM Puerto Rico Board chairman and consulting division director, said: “The trust and support of our clients has certainly been a key element to our year-to-year growth. Indisputably, we must also highlight the dedication of our professionals and their resiliency in the face of adversities — be it hurricanes, earthquakes, and pandemic, among others.”

Aligned with this growth, the firm is expanding its workforce on an ongoing basis.

“Hiring new employees is part of our strategic plan due to the sustained growth of our firm these past years. Even with the hiring challenges that the entire business community is experiencing, we maintain an attractive mix of salary and benefits that has proven effective for us to attract and hire talent. Additionally, RSM Puerto Rico employees have access to multiple professional development alternatives and the opportunity to advance their careers,” said Doris Barroso, RSM Puerto Rico managing partner and audit division director.

The firm’s growth is aligned with that of the RSM network on a global scale, reporting an increase in revenue of 15.8% for 2021, which brings global revenue up to $7.26 billion and the global team to 51,000 people in 123 countries.

“The unwavering commitment of RSM professionals, combined with critical thinking, brings new perspectives, innovative approaches and a vision of future which ensures that middle market businesses are prepared to grow in this new business era,” said Jean Stephens, RSM Global CEO.