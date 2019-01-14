Sacred Heart Univ. to host P.R.’s 1st ‘Google Digital Coaches’ event

January 14, 2019 89





The School of Professional Studies at Sacred Heart University will offer, for the first time in Puerto Rico, a lineup of Google Digital Coaches workshops on Jan. 16, 17 and 19, at the the Santurce campus.

In these workshops, which will be divided into three sessions, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of having a presence on the internet, how to design a simple digital marketing plan to achieve the set goals, how to design and optimize Google Ads and how to use Google My business to improve visibility of online businesses, among others.

The talks will be in offered by expert in marketing and digital commerce, Vicente Pimienta, who belongs to the exclusive of Google Digital Coaches program created by the creator of the popular search engine to meet the needs of small businesses, seeking to provide tools to improve the presence and visibility of business on the internet as well as techniques to reach new customers on Google’s platform and grow their businesses.

Participants will receive a certificate upon completion of the series of workshops, organizers said. Each workshop has a $5 fee, but those who wish to take the three workshops have the option to do so for $10.

For more information and registration, click HERE or visit the university’s website . For more details on the Google program, click HERE.