Sales and Marketing Executives Assoc. opens call for excellence awards

September 10, 2020 241

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME, in Spanish) is encouraging brands to participate in the call for the 2020 Marketing Excellence Awards, confirming that the nomination process is online and runs until Sept. 18, 2020.

The marketing teams from companies, as well as advertising, digital, public relations or promotions agencies, can nominate their success stories in 10 categories: Multichannel marketing; digital marketing; real-time marketing; marketing PR; corporate communications; cause-marketing & community outreach; consumer promotion; trade marketing; experiential marketing; and reinvention marketing COVID-19, a category added this year to reward marketing strategies that managed to counteract the impact of the pandemic.

Also included in this edition is the OAAPR Award, granted in alliance with the Puerto Rico Outdoor Advertising Association that includes incentives for the winning brand.

“We encourage brands and their agencies to take advantage of this forum to highlight the talent of their teams by nominating their successful marketing efforts. In times of great challenge, recognition of a job well done has a great motivating impact,” said Angel Quiñones, director of the nominations committee and member of the SME Board.

The award ceremony will be held virtually on Oct. 22, 2020 as part of the SME Marketing Summit activities and participants will have the opportunity to select the People’s Choice Award.

Campaigns and initiatives that are submitted for evaluation must have been developed and executed in Puerto Rico between June 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, although the results reports may include data from July 2020.