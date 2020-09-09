Aeronet wins 224 3.5GHz licenses from FCC, following $11M investment

September 9, 2020 182

High-speed business internet service provider AeroNet announced that following an investment of more than $11 million, it won 224 3.5 GHz mid-band spectrum licenses through a Federal Communications Commission auction.

The licenses cover more than 80% of Puerto Rico, company officials said.

AeroNet, one of the top winners at the auction, aims to “continue its path of innovation and growth of its network and infrastructure to speed up the availability of next-generation wireless-connectivity and other advanced spectrum-based services,” it said.

The auction made available the most spectrum licenses ever in a single FCC auction. The auctioned spectrum will further the deployment of next-generation 5G networks and the Internet of Things, the company said

“AeroNet’s promise to expand Puerto Rico’s Internet adoption is paramount. By securing the 3.5 GHz spectrum, we’ll reach more areas, especially rural, with faster and reliable service,” said AeroNet President Gino Villarini.

“We continue to invest in the latest technology to achieve our goal of providing the best connectivity and service to all of the island’s businesses and residents,” he said.