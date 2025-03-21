San German’s Turmerico expands turmeric-based product line

Turmerico’s turmeric is grown at Finca Antillano de Rosario, processed at Finca Del Toro in Cabo Rojo and its seasoning blends are manufactured in Ponce.

The brand introduces new juice flavors and seasonings made with turmeric grown in Puerto Rico.

Turmerico, Puerto Rico’s first turmeric-based juice and seasoning brand, has expanded its product line with new flavors and seasoning blends made entirely from locally grown turmeric. Founded in 2023 by Rupa and Luc Verhaak, the company aims to provide health-conscious, locally sourced alternatives.

“Our goal is to make turmeric easy to enjoy while supporting local farms and businesses,” said Rupa Verhaak, co-founder of Turmerico. “We love bringing new, healthy, yet tasty products to Puerto Rican tables.”

Turmerico sources its turmeric from Finca Antillano de Rosario and processes it at Finca Del Toro in Cabo Rojo. The seasoning blends are manufactured in Ponce, with production handled by local co-packers and farmers.

Expanding flavors and offerings

Turmerico’s signature turmeric-passion fruit blend is now joined by two new flavors: Delicioso Rojo, a blend of turmeric, beets and oranges, and Verde Fresco, which combines turmeric with cucumbers and greens.

“Our mission is to make turmeric not only accessible but also delicious,” said Luc Verhaak, co-founder. “We were inspired after meeting David, the owner of Finca Antillano, who started growing turmeric in Puerto Rico 10 years ago. Since then, the enthusiasm from the Puerto Rican community has been incredible.”

Turmerico’s seasoning blends offer a convenient way to incorporate turmeric into everyday cooking. Available in four varieties — chicken, meat, fish and vegetables, and crispy potatoes — the seasonings are low-sodium, sugar-free and free from artificial additives.

“Unlike expensive turmeric supplements, our seasoning blends allow people to easily absorb turmeric’s health benefits when combined with food,” the company stated.

Strengthening Puerto Rico’s food system

Turmerico is part of a larger effort to boost local food production, as 85% of the island’s food is currently imported.

“We’re proud to contribute to Puerto Rico’s food system by growing demand for local turmeric,” the founders stated. “By working with local farmers and manufacturers, we create jobs and help the island become more self-sufficient.”

Turmerico’s products are now available at Walmart Puerto Rico, SuperMax, Pueblo, Mr. Special, and select ToGo and Don Juan Café locations. The brand’s seasonings are also available online on Amazon.