Jardín Alhambra brings immersive Spanish beer experience to Puerto Rico

Jardín Alhambra encourages visitors to unwind and enjoy the moment, reflecting the brand’s “Sin Prisa” (“No Rush”) philosophy.

The centennial celebration blends gastronomy, art and music at Pirilo Pizza Rústica.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Cervezas Alhambra, the Spanish premium beer distributed in Puerto Rico by B. Fernández & Hnos., has introduced Jardín Alhambra, an event that combines cuisine and live performances.

The initiative encourages visitors to slow down and savor the moment, aligning with the brand’s “Sin Prisa” (“No Rush”) philosophy.

The experience is hosted at Pirilo Pizza Rústica in Dorado and runs through April 5. Guests can enjoy live art performances, musical showcases and an exclusive pairing menu designed to complement the flavors of each Cervezas Alhambra variety.

“We are thrilled to present Jardín Alhambra in Puerto Rico — the first of many experiences celebrating our centennial,” said Nayra Gascot, brand manager of Cervezas Alhambra in Puerto Rico. “We aim to create a space where gastronomy, art and music come together, inviting consumers to step away from the rush of everyday life and truly enjoy our craft beers.”

A curated pairing menu

The three-course pairing menu features:

• First course: Galician-Style Octopus, paired with Passion Shandy, a cocktail made with Alhambra Reserva Verde, Jameson, passion fruit juice, ginger and ginger beer.

• Second course: La Españopala, a Spanish-sausage pizza with mozzarella, alfredo sauce and onions, paired with Jardines de Granada, featuring Alhambra Reserva Verde, Bulldog Gin, grenadine and mint.

• Third course: Pecan Pie, served with Alhambra Roja Old Fashioned, made with Alhambra Reserva Roja, Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, maple syrup and angostura bitters.

While artistic and musical performances will take place exclusively at the Dorado location, the pairing menu will be available at all Pirilo Pizza Rústica locations.