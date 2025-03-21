Type to search

Featured Lifestyle

Jardín Alhambra brings immersive Spanish beer experience to Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff March 21, 2025
Jardín Alhambra encourages visitors to unwind and enjoy the moment, reflecting the brand’s “Sin Prisa” (“No Rush”) philosophy.
Jardín Alhambra encourages visitors to unwind and enjoy the moment, reflecting the brand’s “Sin Prisa” (“No Rush”) philosophy.

The centennial celebration blends gastronomy, art and music at Pirilo Pizza Rústica.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Cervezas Alhambra, the Spanish premium beer distributed in Puerto Rico by B. Fernández & Hnos., has introduced Jardín Alhambra, an event that combines cuisine and live performances.

The initiative encourages visitors to slow down and savor the moment, aligning with the brand’s “Sin Prisa” (“No Rush”) philosophy.

The experience is hosted at Pirilo Pizza Rústica in Dorado and runs through April 5. Guests can enjoy live art performances, musical showcases and an exclusive pairing menu designed to complement the flavors of each Cervezas Alhambra variety.

“We are thrilled to present Jardín Alhambra in Puerto Rico — the first of many experiences celebrating our centennial,” said Nayra Gascot, brand manager of Cervezas Alhambra in Puerto Rico. “We aim to create a space where gastronomy, art and music come together, inviting consumers to step away from the rush of everyday life and truly enjoy our craft beers.”

A curated pairing menu
The three-course pairing menu features:

• First course: Galician-Style Octopus, paired with Passion Shandy, a cocktail made with Alhambra Reserva Verde, Jameson, passion fruit juice, ginger and ginger beer.

• Second course: La Españopala, a Spanish-sausage pizza with mozzarella, alfredo sauce and onions, paired with Jardines de Granada, featuring Alhambra Reserva Verde, Bulldog Gin, grenadine and mint.

• Third course: Pecan Pie, served with Alhambra Roja Old Fashioned, made with Alhambra Reserva Roja, Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, maple syrup and angostura bitters.

While artistic and musical performances will take place exclusively at the Dorado location, the pairing menu will be available at all Pirilo Pizza Rústica locations.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

FOK brewery celebrates its 3rd anniversary
Maria Miranda April 29, 2024
Craft Beer Generation blog celebrates 10 years with special brew
NIMB Staff September 13, 2023
Medalla Light now available in Ohio, North Carolina
Contributor February 28, 2023
Miramar Brewing LLC. bets on growth of local craft beer
Contributor December 15, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

Puerto Rico must “commit as a jurisdiction to updating, modernizing and protecting technological information systems, both private and governmental. It has been proven that there is a direct correlation between a country’s economic development and its technological development.”

 

— William Bonaparte, chief operating officer, Cooperton

 

Related Stories

FOK brewery celebrates its 3rd anniversary
Craft Beer Generation blog celebrates 10 years with special brew
Medalla Light now available in Ohio, North Carolina
Miramar Brewing LLC. bets on growth of local craft beer
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.