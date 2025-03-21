Type to search

In-Brief

Ultimate Solutions CEO named Small Business Person of the Year

NIMB Staff March 21, 2025
Yoel Rivera-Santos, founder and CEO of Ultimate Solutions Corp. in Caguas, Puerto Rico.
Yoel Rivera-Santos, founder and CEO of Ultimate Solutions Corp. in Caguas, Puerto Rico. (Credit: Ultimate Solutions Corp.'s Facebook page).

Yoel Rivera-Santos earns Small Business Administration recognition for his leadership in Puerto Rico’s business sector.

Yoel Rivera-Santos, founder and CEO of Ultimate Solutions Corp. in Caguas, Puerto Rico, has been named the 2025 Small Business Person of the Year for Puerto Rico by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Ultimate Solutions Corp. specializes in packaging machinery and validation services for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Under Rivera-Santos’ leadership, the company has expanded its services and client base both locally and internationally.

The SBA’s National Small Business Week, scheduled for May 4-10, will honor Rivera-Santos and other state and territory winners. The event includes a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where one individual will be named National Small Business Person of the Year.

“For more than 60 years, National Small Business Week has honored the risk takers, innovators and job creators who are the backbone of the American economy,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

“I congratulate the more than 50 state and territory winners on their recognition and look forward to this week of education and appreciation for entrepreneurship — as we highlight the small business owners who fuel prosperity, growth and opportunity in communities across our country,” Loeffler added.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Eduardo Soria-Rivera, executive director of Puerto Rico’s Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience
COR3 allocates $38M for Hurricane Fiona reconstruction projects
NIMB Staff March 21, 2025
Turmerico’s turmeric is grown at Finca Antillano de Rosario, processed at Finca Del Toro in Cabo Rojo and its seasoning blends are manufactured in Ponce.
San German’s Turmerico expands turmeric-based product line
NIMB Staff March 21, 2025
Jardín Alhambra encourages visitors to unwind and enjoy the moment, reflecting the brand’s “Sin Prisa” (“No Rush”) philosophy.
Jardín Alhambra brings immersive Spanish beer experience to Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff March 21, 2025
The Coffee & Chocolate Expo will include more than 180 exhibition spaces and 65 coffee and chocolate brands.
Coffee & Chocolate Expo returns with more flavor and aroma 
NIMB Staff March 21, 2025

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

Puerto Rico must “commit as a jurisdiction to updating, modernizing and protecting technological information systems, both private and governmental. It has been proven that there is a direct correlation between a country’s economic development and its technological development.”

 

— William Bonaparte, chief operating officer, Cooperton

 

Related Stories

Eduardo Soria-Rivera, executive director of Puerto Rico’s Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience
COR3 allocates $38M for Hurricane Fiona reconstruction projects
Turmerico’s turmeric is grown at Finca Antillano de Rosario, processed at Finca Del Toro in Cabo Rojo and its seasoning blends are manufactured in Ponce.
San German’s Turmerico expands turmeric-based product line
Jardín Alhambra encourages visitors to unwind and enjoy the moment, reflecting the brand’s “Sin Prisa” (“No Rush”) philosophy.
Jardín Alhambra brings immersive Spanish beer experience to Puerto Rico
The Coffee & Chocolate Expo will include more than 180 exhibition spaces and 65 coffee and chocolate brands.
Coffee & Chocolate Expo returns with more flavor and aroma 
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.