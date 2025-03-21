Ultimate Solutions CEO named Small Business Person of the Year

Yoel Rivera-Santos, founder and CEO of Ultimate Solutions Corp. in Caguas, Puerto Rico. (Credit: Ultimate Solutions Corp.'s Facebook page).

Yoel Rivera-Santos earns Small Business Administration recognition for his leadership in Puerto Rico’s business sector.

Yoel Rivera-Santos, founder and CEO of Ultimate Solutions Corp. in Caguas, Puerto Rico, has been named the 2025 Small Business Person of the Year for Puerto Rico by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Ultimate Solutions Corp. specializes in packaging machinery and validation services for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Under Rivera-Santos’ leadership, the company has expanded its services and client base both locally and internationally.

The SBA’s National Small Business Week, scheduled for May 4-10, will honor Rivera-Santos and other state and territory winners. The event includes a ceremony in Washington, D.C., where one individual will be named National Small Business Person of the Year.

“For more than 60 years, National Small Business Week has honored the risk takers, innovators and job creators who are the backbone of the American economy,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler.

“I congratulate the more than 50 state and territory winners on their recognition and look forward to this week of education and appreciation for entrepreneurship — as we highlight the small business owners who fuel prosperity, growth and opportunity in communities across our country,” Loeffler added.