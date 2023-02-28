Medalla Light now available in Ohio, North Carolina

Medalla Light will be available in 10oz cans,and 7oz and 12oz bottles.

Following the expansion of Medalla Light’s distribution on the U.S. mainland last year, Cervecera de Puerto Rico announced the first markets it is hitting this year with the introduction of the Puerto Rican beer in Ohio and North Carolina.

“For everyone on the Cervecera team, it is a great joy to share the news that our product will be available in two more states on the east coast of the United States, an effort that we started five years ago and now adds up to 18 states or territories,” said Jorge Bracero, chief marketing officer of Cervecera de Puerto Rico.

“In every new market, we receive a great reception from businesses and consumers, which encourages us to keep moving forward. Once again, we’re confident that our product will be well-received for its solid reputation and quality,” he said.

Medalla Light will be available in 10-ounce cans, as well as 7-ounce and 12-ounce bottles. In the case of Ohio, where it is estimated that 130,000 Puerto Ricans reside, Medalla Light will be distributed to several establishments by The House of LaRose, a company with a 75-year history that serves more than 5,200 customers in eight counties in northeastern Ohio.

“The LaRose family has operated our business believing that both customers and employees are essential to long-term success. We’re proud and excited that Medalla Light is now part of our history,” said company President James P. LaRose.

Meanwhile, Que Chulada will be responsible for the distribution of Medalla Light in North Carolina, to reach a Puerto Rican community estimated at 110,000 people, as well as other beer lovers. The leading team of Que Chulada has 20 years’ experience in the market and serves more than 800 businesses in North Carolina.

“We’re very excited about the idea of working with Cervecera de Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rican community has grown in recent years in our state, and it is a great community that supports its brands and products,” said Que Chulada owner, Licelot Ortiz.

Medalla Light is also distributed in Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., New York, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Illinois and Georgia.