San Juan municipal gov’t to invest $3.2M to revitalize 50 communities

The San Juan municipal government has embarked on a number of improvement projects, including repaving community roads.

With an investment of $3.2 million, the municipality of San Juan will begin the reconstruction of more than 60 sports facilities and parks in 50 communities of the Capital City, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero said.

Romero said the project’s financing will be split between a $2.4 million allocation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Small Projects program and municipal funds.

The mayor also said that the bidding process is now underway for 60 projects, which include, but are not limited to, repairing gates, lights, painting, benches, play equipment, among others.

The documents for the different bids can be obtained in municipality’s government center on Carlos R. Chardón Street in Hato Rey, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The cost of the bidding documents is $200 and the compulsory orientation pre-bid orientation meetings are scheduled to begin Nov. 15, municipal officials announced.

Those interested in bidding must comply with all the requirements and regulations established by FEMA and the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery.

Among the 50 communities and developments that will benefit from the works are Borinquen Gardens; El Dorado; Hipódromo; Cambridge Park; Parkville; Santa María; Riveras de Cupey; Reparto Universitario; Reparto Sevilla; Quintas del Señorial Park; Villas del Lago; Crown Hill; Floral Park; Dos Pinos; Parque del Indio in Condado; Berwind States; Cantera; San Jose; Shanghai; Playita; Victoria; Jurutungo; Venezuela; Villa Clemente and El Gandúl, among others.

The works represent the second phase to restore communities and recreational areas, Romero said.

In September, the town announced an investment of approximately $1.8 million aimed at restoring parks and recreational areas that were affected by Hurricane María.

The facilities restored in this first phase include the communities of Eduardo Conde; Mansiones de Villanova; Highland Park; the indoor basketball court of the El Hoyo community and the indoor basketball court of the Paracochero community; the Valencia basketball court; the basketball court and the Diez De Andino passive park; the Nuestros Niños park in Parcelas Falú; among others.