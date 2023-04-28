Type to search

SBA opens application for T.H.R.I.V.E. business training for entrepreneurs

Contributor April 28, 2023
Josué E. Rivera.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the opening of the 2023 application for a redesigned c-suite level training program for small business leaders, formerly known as Emerging Leaders.

“T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined initiative will provide up-and-coming small business leaders with tools, knowledge, and access to the best and the brightest minds in economic development and business,” said Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid.

“Under the Biden-Harris Administration and Administrator Guzman’s leadership, the SBA continues to do everything possible to empower small business owners to help them grow and continue powering our Nation’s historic economic growth. We are energized, mobilized, and ready to go.”

The SBA’s T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined provides complimentary entrepreneurship education and training for executives of high-performing small businesses. The six-month intensive executive entrepreneurship training series will include in-person coaching, self-paced instruction, mentoring, and classroom time. 

The program is designed for participants to work with a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business topics like accounting, business strategy, marketing, and human resources, customized for the unique needs of small business owners.

The program is free of charge and in Puerto Rico will have two cohorts, one in San Juan and another in Aguadilla. Classes are scheduled to begin in June, ending in December.

Josué Rivera, SBA’s Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands District Director, this program eliminates the “one size fits all” model for one of engagement, problem-solving, and peer interaction within cohorts.

“The new format promotes an ecosystem of business connections between business peers, government leaders and the financial community. As a result, T.H.R.I.V.E. helps build sustainable and scalable businesses that promote economic development within their communities,” Rivera said.

Those interested can visit the program’s website to learn about eligibility requirements, register and learn about training locations. Applications will be accepted until May 10, 2023.

