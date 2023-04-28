Puerto Rico Condo Assoc. launches new educational app

The app is available for download for iPhone and Android devices.

The Puerto Rico Association of Condominiums and Access Controls, which provides updated and relevant information and education to owners, residents, boards of directors, administrators, companies and professionals in condominiums and access controls, launched a free application where users can seek advice on rules and regulations that apply to all condominium residents.

The application was developed by one of the Association’s founders, Mary Ortega, who added the digital platform also includes frequently asked questions and correct answers.

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred changes and new issues in condominiums and urbanizations and although there were some amendments approved by the government of Puerto Rico to the Condominium Act, there are current issues that are still under development and discussion. Among them are the impact on the increase in the minimum wage on maintenance fees; short-term rentals, issues affecting neighbors such as smoke, medicinal cannabis and noise, the ban on power generators in apartments and renewable energy system options.

