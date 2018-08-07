Oriental awards $46K in college scholarships to employees’ children

August 7, 2018 72

Oriental announced it has awarded $46,000 to college students as part of its internal scholarships program for employee’s children.

The scholarships are aimed at students in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, the financial institution confirmed.

“With the scholarship program we contribute to the educational development of young people in Puerto Rico and support our employees in their most important investment,” said said Jennifer Zapata-Nazario, senior vice president of Human Resources at Oriental.

“We’re proud to contribute to the future of these students, because this way we contribute to the welfare of our island,” she added.

The recipients were: Alanis S. Reyna, Andrés D. Santana, Daniela N. Avilés, Adriana V. Estarellas, Paola N Pardo, Yesenia Vélez, Shyline N. Santana, Paola A Santana, Oscar J. González and Valeria N. Castillo.

These students study in different universities of Puerto Rico in the following disciplines: Industrial Engineering, Environmental Design, Natural Sciences, Biology, Interdisciplinary Studies, Physics and Sciences and Computer Engineering.