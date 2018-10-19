Amazon Web Services, OAS collaborating to support LatAm in natural disasters

October 19, 2018 89

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Organization of American States (OAS) announced a collaboration on initiatives to help develop better prepared communities and nations by reducing the impact of natural disasters on socio-economic development.

The alliance, formalized by AWS and OAS during a private event at OAS Headquarters in Washington, D.C. will benefit the countries, dependencies, and territories within Latin America and the Caribbean, the entities said.

This is the second collaboration of this nature between AWS and OAS, after launching an inaugural series of workshops and white papers on cybersecurity best practices for companies and government agencies in Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Jeff Kratz, director of AWS Public Sector for Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean, and Luis Almagro, General Secretary for OAS, worked with a group of experts to identify common challenges and connect them with existing capabilities, technical cooperation opportunities, and multi-stakeholder partnerships for building resilience within the region.

To meet current and future needs, the following months will require collaboration among international organizations, the private sector, academia, and civil society, they said.

“AWS remains committed to continue collaborating with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean to deliver the best services and to share best practices to empower them to implement their IT modernization plans, to be equipped for and well versed in cybersecurity, and to develop the workforce for the future,” the organizations said in a release.