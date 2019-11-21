Silver Airways, American Airlines announce codeshare partnership

November 21, 2019 286

Regional airline Silver Airways and American Airlines have expanded their commercial relationship by introducing a codeshare partnership, providing customers of both airlines seamless connections between the carriers’ networks and enabling passengers to fly segments operated by both airlines under a single ticket.

The carriers announced that the codeshare offers customers of both airlines the ease and convenience of booking a single ticket with baggage transfer between the two airlines to a variety of Silver Airways destinations throughout the Caribbean, and travelers from Silver destinations can easily connect to American Airlines’ global network.

Under the agreement, American’s airline designator code (AA) is available on Silver Airways (3M) designator code for more than 180 Caribbean flights per week, including to and from San Juan, Anguilla, Dominica, Tortola, St. Thomas and St. Croix.

Silver’s wholly owned subsidiary, Seaborne Airlines, previously had a codeshare relationship with American on its Caribbean network. Those flights are now operated for Silver Airways.

“As we welcome American Airlines to our codeshare family, we’re thrilled to be providing their customers with extended reach throughout Silver Airways’ extensive Caribbean network with our safe, reliable and customer-friendly service,” said Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum.