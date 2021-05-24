SLS Tech continuing education firm to accept bitcoins in Puerto Rico

The cryptocurrencies that they will accept are five: Bitcoin; Bitcoin Cash; Litecoin; Dash; and Dogecoin.

SLS Tech has become the first remote continuing education company in Puerto Rico to accept cryptocurrencies as one of its payment methods, President Ian Falú said.

“Since last year, we had the desire to expand the offer of payment options and we got approaches from users, listening to this possibility. This year we were given the opportunity to implement this alternative and we didn’t hesitate to do so,” said Falú.

The cryptocurrencies that they will accept are five: Bitcoin; Bitcoin Cash; Litecoin; Dash; and Dogecoin. This change is in line with the surge in virtual education around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the institution’s strategy to internationalize its service offer.

Those clients who are interested in using cryptocurrencies to pay for the services must go to the payment page, or “checkout,” after selecting the courses.

Falú compared the fear of using cryptocurrencies with the resistance that some consumers put, in the past, to credit cards. He said “cryptocurrencies are here to stay,” and the more services accept them, the greater their demand will be.

“We began offering continuing education online in 2004. Now, 17 years later, the percentage of people in the world who take classes online is staggering,” said Falú.

The courses at SLS Tech are in the areas of health, insurance, engineering, surveying, and law. The institution, whose catalog of courses exceeds 200, has added around 40 courses in the last year, increasing its existing offer.

Among the additional courses that have recently been incorporated is one on COVID-19 and the importance of vaccination. There is also a new course on machine learning aimed at engineers but that can be taken by any professional interested in programming.

