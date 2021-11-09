SME opens call to nominate candidates for ’21 Top Management Awards

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The SME award has been conferred on more than 700 executives and business leaders over the past 50 years.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME, in Spanish) has opened the call to nominate candidates for the Top Management Awards, which will run through Nov. 30.

“The call is open to all towns in Puerto Rico and the nominee doesn’t have to be a member to compete,” said Daniel Pérez del Valle, director of the Nominating Committee and member of the SME Board.

“Those interested in participating only have to complete the template in PowerPoint and submit the nomination online,” he said.

Candidates must occupy managerial positions and have excelled in the evaluation period from January 2020 to June 2021. The Association will receive nominations in 12 categories: Banking, Finance and Insurance, Entrepreneur Education, Young Entrepreneur, Media, Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, Technology, Tourism, Sales and Waleska Olivencia. The last category is aimed at recognizing the executive directors of nonprofit organizations.

“Our interest is to recognize those people, worthy of imitation, who work as a team to contribute to our island’s economic and social development. We encourage companies and professional associations to nominate those leaders who have excelled in their respective industries, especially in times of unprecedented socioeconomic challenges,” Pérez del Valle said.