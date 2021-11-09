Type to search

In-Brief

SME opens call to nominate candidates for ’21 Top Management Awards

Contributor November 9, 2021
The SME award has been conferred on more than 700 executives and business leaders over the past 50 years.

The Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME, in Spanish) has opened the call to nominate candidates for the Top Management Awards, which will run through Nov. 30.

“The call is open to all towns in Puerto Rico and the nominee doesn’t have to be a member to compete,” said Daniel Pérez del Valle, director of the Nominating Committee and member of the SME Board.

“Those interested in participating only have to complete the template in PowerPoint and submit the nomination online,” he said.

Candidates must occupy managerial positions and have excelled in the evaluation period from January 2020 to June 2021. The Association will receive nominations in 12 categories: Banking, Finance and Insurance, Entrepreneur Education, Young Entrepreneur, Media, Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, Technology, Tourism, Sales and Waleska Olivencia. The last category is aimed at recognizing the executive directors of nonprofit organizations.

The SME award has been conferred on more than 700 executives and business leaders over the past 50 years.

“Our interest is to recognize those people, worthy of imitation, who work as a team to contribute to our island’s economic and social development. We encourage companies and professional associations to nominate those leaders who have excelled in their respective industries, especially in times of unprecedented socioeconomic challenges,” Pérez del Valle said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

USDA grants $421K for economic dev’t in towns of Barceloneta, Naguabo
Contributor November 9, 2021
SBA Associate Admin. kicks off Entrepreneurship Week in Puerto Rico
Contributor November 9, 2021
Oriental leads in 7(a), 504 SBA loan originations
Contributor November 9, 2021
Porsche Destination Charging network has 14 stations in Puerto Rico
Contributor November 9, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

USDA grants $421K for economic dev’t in towns of Barceloneta, Naguabo
SBA Associate Admin. kicks off Entrepreneurship Week in Puerto Rico
Oriental leads in 7(a), 504 SBA loan originations
Porsche Destination Charging network has 14 stations in Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.