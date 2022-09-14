Society of American Travel Writers to hold ’23 annual convention in Puerto Rico

The convention is scheduled for Sep. 7-11, 2023, at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino.

The Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) announced the selection of Puerto Rico as the host for its 2023 annual convention, an event that brings together the most experienced travel and tourism communicators from the United States and Canada.

“SATW is looking forward to its 2023 Convention in Puerto Rico next September,” said Kim Foley-MacKinnon, president of SATW. “We’re grateful to have such an exciting and rich destination that will generate stories and contribute to the depth and breadth of SATW’s media coverage.”

“Having endured three major disasters over the past four years, Puerto Rico embodies the definitions of resilience and positivity. SATW looks forward to sharing Puerto Rico’s stories of history, culture, natural beauty, and recovery to the world,” said Foley-MacKinnon.

The selection was announced on the final day of this year’s convention in Bogotá, Colombia, with the participation of some 250 communicators. Participants include journalists, photographers, editors, public relations specialists, producers, and bloggers.

“This is the latest in a series of high-profile meetings and conventions choosing Puerto Rico amongst top-tier destinations in the United States and the Caribbean. This event will not only show Puerto Rico’s capabilities in hosting events and conventions but also allow us to show our island’s attractions to the leading media communicators specialized in tourism,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“That includes our vibrant culture, cocktails, gastronomy, interest points, and beautiful shores. Puerto Rico also has a great story with its tourism industry’s recovery from hurricanes, earthquakes, and the global pandemic,” he said. “In difficult times like the one the world is experiencing now, examples like ours are increasingly relevant.”

The event will include education opportunities for participants, a media marketplace to generate collaborative agreements, and an agenda full of experiences that the communicators can showcase in their publications.