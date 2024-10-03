Some 30K Puerto Ricans booked on Airbnb for 1st time in 2023

Airbnb also announced it has partnered with the Puerto Rico Emergency and Disaster Management Bureau (NMEAD) and the Ecoexploratorio: Museum of the Americas, to promote better safety and prevention practices and provide a local perspective of the island’s unique challenges and needs.

Airbnb announced that nearly 30,000 Puerto Ricans booked on the platform for the first time in 2023, with more than 30% making a second reservation. These new travelers gave an average rating of 4.79 out of five stars, reflecting high satisfaction with the platform’s offerings, the 17-year-old company said.

Regarding travel trends among users in Puerto Rico, additional data shows that there were more than 21,000 domestic bookings in 10 different municipalities, while the nights reserved for trips outside the Island amounted to nearly 35,000.

Travel data showed more than 21,000 domestic bookings in 10 municipalities, while nearly 35,000 nights were booked for trips off the island. Airbnb’s impact also extended to local businesses, with about 40% of guest spending occurring within the municipalities where guests stayed.

The growth of Airbnb in Puerto Rico contributed more than $1.4 billion in economic impact and supported more than 25,000 jobs in 2023, the company stated.

The average stay length for new guests was three days. To enhance group travel, Airbnb introduced features such as shared wish lists, trip invitations and a new messaging tab for group chats.

Support from NMEAD, Ecoexploratorio

Airbnb has also partnered with the Puerto Rico Emergency and Disaster Management Bureau (NMEAD, in Spanish) and Ecoexploratorio: Museum of the Americas to improve safety practices for hosts and guests.

As part of this partnership, the “Estadia Segura” (“Safe Stay”)resource center was launched to provide safety recommendations for emergency situations, such as hurricanes and earthquakes.

“At the Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration, we continue to join efforts, this time with Airbnb, to expand our message of prevention and caution regarding our bodies of water, especially to tourists who often are unaware of the dangers and weather conditions, putting their lives at risk,” said NMEAD Commissioner Nino Correa-Filomeno.

“This also allows them access to the information we issue to take precautionary measures in the event of storms, hurricanes or earthquakes. Any initiative that helps save lives will always have our support,” he added.

The content also includes the “Guide on Natural Phenomena” prepared by Ecoexploratorio as part of Airbnb’s Community Fund initiative. The guide contains valuable information for locals and tourists about hurricanes, earthquakes and water currents, among others.

“Guest and community trust and safety in Puerto Rico is one of Airbnb’s priorities,” said Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb’s director of Public Affairs and Communication for the Caribbean and Central America. “These local partnerships amplify the actions we have taken over the past years to promote disaster preparedness, anti-fraud measures, and the distribution of tourism, among others.”