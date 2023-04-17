St. Regis Cap Cana looking for luxury buyers in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The five-star, 16-acre complex is in the Cap Cana Destination City, an exclusive community with more than 800 linear feet of white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters that boasts an impressive array of world-class amenities.

The St. Regis Cap Cana Hotel and Residences complex recently unveiled its luxurious residences, which will be available to potential buyers in Puerto Rico starting in 2024.

The St. Regis Cap Cana Residences offer a range of fully furnished and equipped luxury properties that meet the brand’s exacting standards. Prices vary from $1 million for 1,400-square-foot one-bedroom residences, featuring a living room, dining room, kitchen and terrace, to an exclusive $25 million penthouse encompassing more than 21,500 square feet with 360-degree panoramic views of the entire Cap Cana area.

Thee residences offer “an idyllic paradise for those seeking the exceptional, located on the world’s most seductive beach, on the east coast of the Dominican Republic, and surrounded by the spectacular Punta Espada golf course,” said Dino Campagna-Ricart, president of St. Regis Cap Cana Hotel and Residences.

“We’re excited to present this project of 200 hotel rooms and 70 luxury residences at The St. Regis Cap Cana Hotel and Residences,” Campagna-Ricart said.

“This project is already a legacy, inspired by a new lifestyle that encompasses an infinity of traditions, with a level of service without limits and a diversity of unprecedented amenities, within a masterful natural environment,” he said.

“The residences within St. Regis Cap Cana will undoubtedly be the most exclusive investment opportunity in the area, with more than 50% of the inventory sold in its few months of conception,” said Campagna-Ricart.

In addition to offering architecture that integrates nature and the environment, St. Regis Cap Cana Hotel and Residences features personalized service, immersive experiences, modern luxury and gastronomic-sensory synergy through experts such Peruvian chef Diego Muñoz.

The team responsible for these residences is recognized for creating luxury residential projects that exceed the expectations and needs of their owners, project developers said.