UPR Aguadilla inaugurates Think Lab collaborative space

Jesús Lee Borges, who proposed the project, tests out a whiteboard.

The University of Puerto Rico at Aguadilla (UPRAg) has inaugurated the Think Lab, a creative and collaborative space for students. Equipped with advanced technology and flexible furniture, the Think Lab is located in the lobby of the school’s Department of Natural Sciences.

The project originated at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a Title V: Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions proposal. The initiative aims to support universities that serve minority populations by promoting their development in various areas.

“The Think Lab arises from the need for spaces where students can study and develop their creativity through different means,” said Jesús Lee Borges, director of the project, at the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The lab features movable desks, a conference table equipped with a Smart TV, a portable whiteboard, a dedicated area with a microscope and reference books, a mobile charging tower, and a variety of lobby-style armchairs in different sizes and designs. There is also a completely furnished private office for meetings. The air-conditioned space can accommodate up to 30 people.

“We sought to break with traditional spaces and create ones that are not boring and that students can move as they wish,” said Verónica Ortiz, administrative assistant for the Title V proposal.

The public can reserve the facilities for activities beyond regular class hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) by contacting the Department of Natural Sciences. The presence of a supervising professor is required.

There will be a dedicated staff to oversee the facilities, who along with the person designated by the student associations, will provice the proper care and utilization of the space.