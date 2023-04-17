Type to search

In-Brief

Join a Join unveils new app for iOS devices

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 17, 2023
Join a Join's iOS application is now available for download.

Join a Join, a Puerto Rico-based short-term rental platform, has announced the launch of its Apple iOS app, allowing users to easily browse, book and list properties on their devices.

While all those actions were previously possible through Join a Join’s web and mobile versions, co-founder Mike Leung emphasized that, “the key benefit of having the app is that it allows a better experience for the user to communicate either as a host or guest,” said Mike Leung, co-founder of the platform.

“Its key feature is that users can receive push notifications with the downloaded the app,” he said.

“We’re committed to continue optimizing the platform and its functions for a better experience for our users, both hosts and guests,” Leung said.

The new app marks the latest advancement for the short-term rental property platform. Late last year, as reported by News is my Business, the company announced the launch of a new alert system via text messages for booking confirmations and updates.

Join a Join was founded in 2014 and “developed solid brand awareness and equity in the Puerto Rico market, representing a trusted option for hosts and guests,” according to its website.

The platform features hundreds of short-term rental properties — houses, apartments, camp sites and other lodging locations — across Puerto Rico.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Shell’s SmartPay app returns for at-pump payment
Contributor April 12, 2023
Shopperfix releases new app that digitalizes store flyers
Contributor March 16, 2023
Emilio’s Pool & Spa launches app following 40% growth spike
Contributor July 19, 2021
MMM Telehealth invests $5M in ‘Cita Virtual’ telehealth app
Contributor July 13, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“IKEA is immersed in an expansion and transformation plan in Puerto Rico.”

— Mayra Díaz-Balbuena, Caribbean marketing coordinator for IKEA in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Related Stories

Shell’s SmartPay app returns for at-pump payment
Shopperfix releases new app that digitalizes store flyers
Emilio’s Pool & Spa launches app following 40% growth spike
MMM Telehealth invests $5M in ‘Cita Virtual’ telehealth app
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.