Puerto Rico State Dept. joins Colecturía Digital app for online services

A voucher from the Colecturía Digital app is displayed on a smartphone.

The Puerto Rico State Department recently joined a growing list of the commonwealth government’s agencies offering online services through the Colecturía Digital mobile application, announced Secretary of State Omar Marrero.

“Our integration into the Colecturía Digital system now allows for the acquisition of stamps for processing documents issued by the Department of State without the user having to leave their home or office,” Marrero said. “Through this new tool, we aim to greatly simplify the document processing process … without having to go in person to a service center.”

Users can access State Department offerings in the application under the “Stamps” category. Some of the documents available for purchase include credit transcripts, license certificates under the Board of Examiners Service, certificates of compliance or “good standing,” licensing for basic and postsecondary education institutions, and intellectual property records.

Other agencies that offer stamps and certificates in the Colecturía Digital app include Puerto Rico’s Federal Affairs Administration, Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP)’s Driver Services Center (CESCO, in Spanish), Treasury Department, Justice Department, judicial branch, Police Department, and Demographic Registry.

“The inclusion of the Department of State in the Colecturía Digital app represents another step in our commitment to use all the technological tools at our disposal to facilitate and expand access to government services for our citizens,” Marrero added. “This same philosophy has driven similar efforts within the department, such as the Integrated Service Centers (ISC), of which 22 are already in operation across the island, with at least seven additional ISCs in the process of development.”