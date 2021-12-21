Starbucks opens 1st drive-thru only store in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The drive-thru only format, as its name implies, has been designed to serve customers primarily through the drive-thru window.

Baristas del Caribe, LLC, the operating licensee of Starbucks in Puerto Rico, announced the opening of its first drive-thru only Starbucks store on the island.

At 660 square feet, the Starbucks Dorado Express is in Dorado’s Maguayo sector.

“This new store has been designed to provide a unique, convenient, safe and relaxed experience for our customers through the exclusive operation of a drive-thru service. We aim to balance speed and quality while remaining committed to elevating the Starbucks Experience for customers who are on-the-go through this area,” said Idis Ortiz-López, general manager of Starbucks Puerto Rico.

A walk-up window is also available for customers that choose to park their car, walk-up, and order to go, or use the Starbucks Rewards Program.

With the introduction of this new store format, “Starbucks is evolving the customer experience to meet Puerto Rican customer’s needs of convenience, connection and personalization while creating new and meaningful experiences for them,” the chain stated.

Starbucks opened its first Puerto Rico store in San Juan in 2002. This new location marks the 29th stores in the market, which now employs 500 people in Puerto Rico. The store is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.