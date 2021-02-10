Startup accelerator gener8tor announces launch of gBETA San Juan

Javier Soto, second from left, director of gBETA San Juan.

Startup accelerator gener8tor announced the launch of gBETA San Juan, the first gener8tor program to be offered in both English and Spanish. gBETA is a pre-accelerator for early-stage companies, and gBETA San Juan will add to the 23 existing programs across the U.S. and Canada, it confirmed.

gBETA is a free high performance accelerator for early-stage startups with local roots. that has brought more than $162 million of capital to underrepresented communities. Its approach is to focus efforts in small cohorts of five to produce high yielding results.

The program provides participants with intensive and individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, potential customers, corporate partners, and investors. gBETA is designed to help startups gain early customer traction on their product or idea, and establish metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time accelerators or seed investment.

“Each day Puerto Rico strengthens its role as an entrepreneurial hub. Our human capital, tech infrastructure, supportive business climate, and value proposition attracts entrepreneurs from all over the world looking to scale and thrive,” said Rodrick Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico, the island’s investment promotion organization.

“Startups are an important pillar in our economic development plan, and we welcome gener8tor’s gBETA to Puerto Rico. We look forward to collaborating and support their mission to create the successful companies of tomorrow, from within our shores,” Miller said.

gBETA and gener8tor will build on the momentum within Puerto Rico’s startup ecosystem by providing additional resources that will “spark further entrepreneurship, drive local economic growth and spur innovation in various industries,” executives said.

“At gener8tor, we want to be the best partner to help a community invest into its best and brightest, our gBETA program is the continuation of that commitment to the community, and an excellent opportunity for local entrepreneurs to accelerate their growth and connect with a national network of potential customers and investors,” said Javier Soto, director of gBETA San Juan.

“We’re happy to collaborate with the local ecosystem by facilitating access to capital workshops, increasing the financial health of our local small business owners, and helping our local small business owners increase their sustainability model,” said Ana María Cintrón, Founder of Causa Local.

The inaugural gBETA San Juan program will run from May 6 to June 25. Participants must have roots in Puerto Rico, but the program works with companies across all industries and business models. The application process is open now until April 16, 2021.

