Sustainable Develop to represent Blue Planet Alliance in Puerto Rico

San Juan based company Sustainable Develop will represent Blue Planet Alliance, a nonprofit organization headquartered in New York at the United Nations Plaza working to implement its renewable energy framework to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2045 in island nations around the world.

The local entity will report progress and implement strategies for renewable energy activities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Sustainable Develop stated.

“We’re thrilled to represent Blue Planet Alliance in Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, and to bring their framework for the people and environment so no one is left behind,” Taylor Widrig, spokesperson for the project.

Blue Planet Alliance has just completed the first cohort of its fellowship program that brings together select dignitaries, regulators, and organizations from island nations. The next fellowship program is May 2024 and Puerto Rico will have a seat at the table on the international agenda. The guest list will be announced in March 2024.

Sustainable Develop will be reporting on activities to be presented at the United Nations and other international high-level events on an ongoing basis by Blue Planet Alliance. Sustainable Develop works in developing sustainable value chains and infrastructures, sustainability consultation and thematic reporting.