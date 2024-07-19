T-Mobile tops Opensignal report for ‘best overall experience’ in Puerto Rico

The three companies scored relatively close to each other in most categories, except in those related to 5G technology.

A recent report on mobile network experience in Puerto Rico shows that T-Mobile provides the best overall experience for mobile customers on the island.

T-Mobile dominated most categories researched by Opensignal for its Puerto Rico Mobile Network Experience Report–July 2024. The report, which focused on the performance of mobile services provided by T-Mobile, Liberty and Claro, is based on data collected from March to May 2024.

In the category for overall experience, T-Mobile came on top for its video, games, download and upload speed experience. Liberty tied T-Mobile in the video subcategory.

In the 5G experience category, T-Mobile ranked first in the games, download and upload speed subcategories but was surpassed by Liberty in video experience.

T-Mobile was the clear winner in consistency, both in quality and reliability.

When it came to coverage, results were mixed, with Claro winning for overall coverage experience, T-Mobile leading in 5G coverage and 5G availability, and Claro and Liberty sharing the top spot for overall availability.

The three companies scored relatively close to each other in most categories, except in those related to 5G technology. According to the report, T-Mobile provides 5G availability 72.5% of the time, compared to Liberty at 30.4% and Claro at 15.4%. T-Mobile’s average 5G download speed was 172.9 megabits per second (Mbps) versus 63.6 Mbps for Liberty and 46.4 Mbps for Claro.

T-Mobile’s download speed experience was significantly better at 115.7 Mbps, higher than Liberty’s 43.5 Mbps and Claro’s 17.3 Mbps.

In May, T-Mobile announced that it will buy almost all of regional carrier UScellular’s wireless operations, including customers, stores and 30% of its spectrum assets, in a deal valued at $4.4 billion that is expected to close in mid-2025.

Under the deal, UScellular will retain ownership of the remaining spectrum and its cell tower portfolios, numbering 4,382 towers. T-Mobile will enter into a long-term arrangement to lease space on at least 2,100 of the retained towers.

On July 17, Forbes projected that T-Mobile would post earnings of $2.31 per share, up 23% from last year, when the company publishes its second quarter (Q2) 2024 results later this month. Revenue is expected to be $19.6 billion, about 2% ahead of last year and roughly in line with consensus estimates, Forbes reported, citing rising plan rates as customers migrate to higher value G5 plans.

T-Mobile led the industry in terms of postpaid phone net additions over Q1 2024, adding 532,000 connections for the quarter, Forbes said, noting that the company has been capturing a higher share of industry net customer additions led by its deployment of mid-band spectrum for 5G wireless technology.

Over the last quarter, T-Mobile added 405,000 subscribers — “the best in the industry” — taking its total wireless broadband base to about 5 million customers, Forbes reported.

With offices in the U.K., the U.S. and Canada, Opensignal is a global provider of independent insights integrating network experience and market performance across converged, wireless and broadband operators.