Tekka Bar: Hand Roll & Sake, a new culinary concept at La Concha Resort

Puerto Rico’s culinary scene now includes Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake, a new $750,000 Asian restaurant concept located in the lobby of the La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort in the Condado area’s Ashford Avenue.

Following six months of planning and development, Tekka Bar opens as the second location of the Las Vegas-based concept that offers a different take on sushi with its unique handrolls.

The restaurant focuses on the freshness of its ingredients and the immediacy of preparation, with the recommendation to eat the handrolls within 10 seconds of being made, to ensure an array of flavors and textures from the crunch of the nori to the warmth of the rice and the freshness of proteins ranging from lobster to sea scallops.

“Instead of the traditional way of making sushi, expert chefs prepare the handrolls at the counter, creating a fusion of flavors and textures in each bite, offering a gastronomic experience that delights the most demanding palates,” said Puerto Rican sous-chef Carlos Ríos, who oversees TekkaBar with chef de partie Gabriela Oliveri.

“Likewise, the creative drinks menu includes a variety of craft beers, sakes and the sweet touch, a sake seltzer with fruit jelly such as peach, which perfectly complements this unique experience. Serve chilled and shake to further maximize effervescence,” they said.

While its concept was inspired by historical gaming venues in Japan, translating its name as “ancient gaming venue,” the design aligns with the hotel’s nautical and minimalist theme and was crafted to blend with the lobby’s ambiance.

“Handroll sushi is a Japanese culinary gem, an experience that combines the freshness of sushi with the convenience of a cone format. That’s why we are excited to present Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake, and its new culinary concept to Puerto Rico,” stated Mike Rivera, general manager of La Concha.

“The restaurant offers a fresh and modern atmosphere, maintaining Tekka’s family identity and the fun atmosphere of our lobby,” he said.

“La Concha is celebrating its 65th anniversary, and as part of our evolutionary process we want to offer guests and visitors new experiences. Unveiling Tekka is part of an agenda of renovations at the hotel,” , which includes a new restaurant and spa set to open this year, Rivera added.

“At Paulson Puerto Rico, we’re proud to continually contribute to the local gastronomic scene with the introduction of this innovative culinary concept on the island,” said Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico, which owns the resort.

“We’re sure that our guests, tourists and the local community will enjoy this proposal that provides an agile and delicious experience for lunches, snacks or dinners. At Paulson, we value creativity and excellence, and we applaud La Concha for offering a unique experience that will captivate everyone,” he said.

The rolls are accompanied with two homemade sauces: one citrus-style option and the other with a spicier touch, or the traditional soy sauce and wasabi. The menu also features nigiri.