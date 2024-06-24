The BRGR Shop to join future Town Center Palmas strip mall

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The tenant mix at Town Center Palmas will include a community grocery store, a pharmacy, local shops and restaurants, a medical spa, medical offices, a gym, and a bank.

JLL Puerto Rico Realty has announced the upcoming arrival of the fifth location of The BRGR Shop — a restaurant known for its “smash burgers” and dedication to culinary excellence and founded by local entrepreneur Enrique R. Arsuaga-Vázquez — to the future Town Center at Palmas del Mar.

The associated investment with the restaurant opening was undisclosed.

With three restaurants already operating in Hato Rey, Torrimar and Lote 23, and the upcoming opening of a new location in the Torre lnteramericana in Cupey, The BRGR Shop continues to expand its presence across the island, the owners said.

Currently employing approximately 30 individuals directly and generating about 25 indirect jobs, The BRGR Shop is a “formidable force in creating employment opportunities and fostering local growth,” JLL Puerto Rico stated.

“Palmas del Mar has grown exponentially in the last few years, and Town Center Palmas will bring more and better options to the residents, visitors and employees of Palmas del Mar,” said Arsuaga-Vázquez.

Town Center Palmas will be a mixed-use mall community center that will feature a host of amenities and services. The 60,000 square foot town center will be designed to blend with the surrounding neighborhood of Palmas del Mar, JLL stated.

The center will offer open green and landscape spaces, covered areas for outdoor dining and parking for both vehicles and golf carts. It will also feature charging stations for electric vehicles.

“These businesses will provide essential services and amenities, enhancing the convenience and quality of life for residents and visitors of Palmas del Mar,” said JLL, which is providing leasing, design and construction services for Town Center Palmas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The BRGR Shop to Town Center Palmas,” said Andy Carlson, JLL PR country manager. “This vibrant community center will provide an array of amenities and services that will enrich the lives of residents and visitors of Palmas del Mar. We look forward to creating a dynamic destination that caters to the needs and desires of the local community.”