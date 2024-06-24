Type to search

Featured Retail

The BRGR Shop to join future Town Center Palmas strip mall

Contributor June 24, 2024
The tenant mix at Town Center Palmas will include a community grocery store, a pharmacy, local shops and restaurants, a medical spa, medical offices, a gym, and a bank.

The associated investment with the restaurant opening was undisclosed.

JLL Puerto Rico Realty has announced the upcoming arrival of the fifth location of The BRGR Shop — a restaurant known for its “smash burgers” and dedication to culinary excellence and founded by local entrepreneur Enrique R. Arsuaga-Vázquez — to the future Town Center at Palmas del Mar.

The associated investment with the restaurant opening was undisclosed.

With three restaurants already operating in Hato Rey, Torrimar and Lote 23, and the upcoming opening of a new location in the Torre lnteramericana in Cupey, The BRGR Shop continues to expand its presence across the island, the owners said.

Currently employing approximately 30 individuals directly and generating about 25 indirect jobs, The BRGR Shop is a “formidable force in creating employment opportunities and fostering local growth,” JLL Puerto Rico stated.

“Palmas del Mar has grown exponentially in the last few years, and Town Center Palmas will bring more and better options to the residents, visitors and employees of Palmas del Mar,” said Arsuaga-Vázquez.

Town Center Palmas will be a mixed-use mall community center that will feature a host of amenities and services. The 60,000 square foot town center will be designed to blend with the surrounding neighborhood of Palmas del Mar, JLL stated.

The center will offer open green and landscape spaces, covered areas for outdoor dining and parking for both vehicles and golf carts. It will also feature charging stations for electric vehicles.

The tenant mix at Town Center Palmas will include a community grocery store, a pharmacy, local shops and restaurants, a medical spa, medical offices, a gym, and a bank.

“These businesses will provide essential services and amenities, enhancing the convenience and quality of life for residents and visitors of Palmas del Mar,” said JLL, which is providing leasing, design and construction services for Town Center Palmas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The BRGR Shop to Town Center Palmas,” said Andy Carlson, JLL PR country manager. “This vibrant community center will provide an array of amenities and services that will enrich the lives of residents and visitors of Palmas del Mar. We look forward to creating a dynamic destination that caters to the needs and desires of the local community.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

JLL Puerto Rico Realty brokers sale of lot in Palmas del Mar
Contributor February 23, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

The Puerto Rico Senate rejected House Bill 1557 on short-term rentals. The Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association approved, citing inadequate regulation, while Airbnb saw it as a setback for hosts and tourism:

 

“We want to find a balance between all and nothing. These are new trends, and we must embrace them. But we should apply tried-and-tested best practices used by other cities and countries throughout the world, adapt to the market, and coexist with all sectors.”

– Miguel Vega, chairman of the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association

 

“The defeat of HB 1557 in the Senate represents a setback for thousands of Puerto Rican hosts who sought to responsibly comply with state-level regulations while generating the extra income they need by offering their spaces as short-term supplementary accommodations.” 

– Carlos Muñoz, director of public policy and communications for Airbnb in Central America and the Caribbean

Related Stories

JLL Puerto Rico Realty brokers sale of lot in Palmas del Mar
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.