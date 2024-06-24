Type to search

Caribe Hilton celebrates 70th anniversary of the piña colada

Contributor June 24, 2024
The typical piña colada is a tall drink made of rum, cream of coconut and pineapple juice blended with ice. (Credit: Silhouette Boss | Dreamstime.com)

The event will feature a wide variety of activities and experiences.

The Caribe Hilton Hotel and The Rum Lab have announced their collaboration to mark the 70th anniversary of the piña colada cocktail, created by bartender Ramón “Monchito” at the hotel’s Beachcomber Bar on July 10, 1954.

The event will take place July 10-14, promising an “unparalleled experience that will combine fun, education, and a true immersion into the rich history and culture of piña colada and rum in Puerto Rico,” organizers said. “All cocktail lovers over the age of 18 will find the event appealing and family-friendly.”

The event will feature a wide variety of activities and experiences, including:

Conrad Hilton vision and experience: Will mimic the original idea Conrad Hilton had at the hotel that guests arrived at the hotel and were received by “Piña Colada and Calypso Band.” (Wednesday-Sunday. Time varies) 

Art exhibition: “Arte en el Hilton,” an art project that has been exhibiting for for more than 20 years, will exhibit “El Sabor De Nuestra Piña” (“The Flavor of Our Pineapple”) show by three local artist – Carlos Davila Rinaldi, Eduardo Cabrer and Orlando Meléndez – starting on Wednesday. Curated by Sylvia Villafane of Galeria Petrus. 

Piña colada tasting: The idea is to have four to six bars serving variations of piña colada, as different types of rums will be used. The hotel will be responsible for the staff inside the booths, who will sell or share samples of the cocktails with attendees. 

Education: Seminars about Puerto Rican rum and the history of the piña colada will be held most days, supported by Rums of Puerto Rico.

Entertainment: Live bands or music. 

Bartender competition: A bartender competition will be held to “find a new cocktail that will hopefully become as important as the piña colada.” Up to eight bartenders will be invited to participate.

Book signing: The author of “Puerto Rico Rum-Clopedia” will be present at the event, signing copies of the book.This book offers an in-depth and fascinating look at the history of rum in Puerto Rico, including details on the creation and evolution of the piña colada.”

“We’re excited to present this unique event in collaboration with the Caribe Hilton,” commented Federico J. Hernández, president of The Rum Lab. “With the combination of embracing Conrad Hilton Vision, the piña colada tastings, the book signing of ‘Puerto Rico Rum-Clopedia,’ live entertainment and the bartender competition, we offer attendees an unforgettable experience and an opportunity to celebrate the rich history and culture of piña colada and rum in Puerto Rico.”

The weekend schedule is as follows:
July 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Official Piña Colada Day

  • 100 complimentary piña coladas

  • Calypso band and DJ

  • Inaugural ribbon cutting

  • Presentation of “El sabor de nuestra piña” art exhibition

July 11-12, 6 p.m.

  • Calypso band and DJ

  • 100 complimentary piña coladas

  • Seminar by Rums of Puerto Rico rum ambassador

  • Happy hour

July 13, 2 p.m.

  • Official World Rum Day

  • Bartender competition

  • Seminar by Rums of Puerto Rico rum ambassador

  • Piña colada tasting experience (open bar for ticket holders)

  • Live salsa band and DJ

July 14, 6 p.m.

  • A special presentation by jazz player Humberto Ramírez

  • Piña colada tasting experience (Open bar for special ticket holders)

