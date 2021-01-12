Total Puerto Rico awards ‘Total Quartz’ scholarship to Mech Tech College students

Total has awarded scholarships to more than 40 Mech Tech students in Puerto Rico.

Total Petroleum Puerto Rico awarded $15,000 in scholarships to a group of 15 students from Mech Tech College, as part of an alliance with the educational institution to train future mechanics on the subject of automotive lubricants.

“Total Puerto Rico has made available to students one of our best educational tools at an international level to contribute to their development in the competitive lubricants industry,” said Juan José Raga, general manager of Total Puerto Rico.

“It’s part of our commitment to the technical personnel we serve in the market,” he added.

To receive the scholarships, students had a period of four weeks to complete 12 educational modules through the LubInstitute platform, which is used for the training of Total employees and partners at an international level.

The virtual training program, which reinforced topics such as the composition of the lubricants, viscosity and consistencies, and the use of hydraulic fluids in manual and automatic engines, ended Dec. 20, 2020.

As part of the academic requirements, candidates had to meet a minimum average academic index of 3.25 for Associate Degrees or 85% for technical degrees and have an attendance rate of 80% or higher.

The program’s winning students were: Yaznery Reyes, Heriberto González and Melvin Cruz from the Bayamón campus; Jaime Cartagena, Alexis Ortiz, Joel Colón and Javier Ramos from the Mayagüez campus; Osvaldo González, Carlos Santiago, Angel Lozada, Carlos Morales, Edan Echevarría and Luis Morales from the Vega Baja campus; and José Bonilla and Nivea Pérez from the Caguas campus.

Total Puerto Rico confirmed that in addition to the scholarship, one of them will have the opportunity to be employed at one of the Total Quartz Rapid Oil change centers upon graduating from their mechanics program at Mech Tech College.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.