Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción opens call for PARACa summer internship

Program participants will carry out projects on gender violence, environmental conservation, community development, public policy, childhood development, among others.

Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción (MPA) launched the call for its PARACa social action internship for Summer 2021, despite the uncertainty that the emergency due to COVID-19 implies.

The project is aimed at university students and recent graduates looking to work on social projects and is open to both residents and those who are studying in the diaspora. The program proposes bringing together citizens with a sense of responsibility for Puerto Rico in boarding schools aimed at social change, the nonprofit said.

“We have a duty to act from diversity, understanding that we have a long way to go to eliminate inequities of gender, racial, social class, among others, and that is precisely what we seek to achieve through this initiative,” said program Co-Director Andrea Zambrana-Rosario.

Program participants will carry out projects on gender violence, environmental conservation, community development, public policy, childhood development, among others.

Twenty-five young people will be selected to take part in modules that aim to spur solutions to social problems in Puerto Rico, and to facilitate socially conscious projects managed by local organizations.

In the summer of 2020, the organization reached 18 young people. During the eight-week program in June and July, participants will work 32 hours from Monday to Thursday with a nonprofit organization, community or social enterprise. They will participate in workshops and take field trips with community leaders and other social entities on Fridays and Saturdays.

The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 28. The program will run from June 4 to July 31, 2021. For more information, click HERE.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.