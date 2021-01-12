Type to search

In-Brief

Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción opens call for PARACa summer internship

Contributor January 12, 2021
Share
Program participants will carry out projects on gender violence, environmental conservation, community development, public policy, childhood development, among others.

Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción (MPA) launched the call for its PARACa social action internship for Summer 2021, despite the uncertainty that the emergency due to COVID-19 implies.

The project is aimed at university students and recent graduates looking to work on social projects and is open to both residents and those who are studying in the diaspora. The program proposes bringing together citizens with a sense of responsibility for Puerto Rico in boarding schools aimed at social change, the nonprofit said.

“We have a duty to act from diversity, understanding that we have a long way to go to eliminate inequities of gender, racial, social class, among others, and that is precisely what we seek to achieve through this initiative,” said program Co-Director Andrea Zambrana-Rosario.

Program participants will carry out projects on gender violence, environmental conservation, community development, public policy, childhood development, among others.

Twenty-five young people will be selected to take part in modules that aim to spur solutions to social problems in Puerto Rico, and to facilitate socially conscious projects managed by local organizations.

In the summer of 2020, the organization reached 18 young people. During the eight-week program in June and July, participants will work 32 hours from Monday to Thursday with a nonprofit organization, community or social enterprise. They will participate in workshops and take field trips with community leaders and other social entities on Fridays and Saturdays.

The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 28. The program will run from June 4 to July 31, 2021. For more information, click HERE.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

AAFAF completes José M. Berrocal summer internship program
Contributor August 3, 2020
11th edition of Oriental’s Summer Internship Program kicks off
Contributor June 5, 2020
500+ students apply for Sacred Heart-MIT pre-college program
Contributor March 4, 2020
Sacred Heart, MIT offer internship opportunity for students interested in Science
Contributor February 28, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

AAFAF completes José M. Berrocal summer internship program
11th edition of Oriental’s Summer Internship Program kicks off
500+ students apply for Sacred Heart-MIT pre-college program
Sacred Heart, MIT offer internship opportunity for students interested in Science
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.