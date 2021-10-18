Type to search

Auto Featured

Toyota de Puerto Rico unveils new $24M HQ’s in San Juan

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 18, 2021
Toyota de Puerto Rico invested another $3 million in a 14,329 square-foot training center.

Toyota de Puerto Rico unveiled its new $23.6 million corporate headquarters at the 654 Plaza building in San Juan, where it also invested another $3 million to create a state-of-the-art training center.

Advances in technology, the company’s needs, and Toyota’s commitment to Puerto Rico made it necessary to move its offices to new the facilities, where 75 people work, said Nancy Navales, general manager of Toyota de Puerto Rico.

“The new offices span more than 16,000 square feet where Toyota’s culture of technology and mobility is intertwined,” she said. “Open spaces, technologically sophisticated equipment and the same commitment to quality that distinguishes Toyota reign here.”

The new offices are in the building’s 20th floor, while its new training center located on the first floor spans another 14,329 square feet, which “allows local technical trainings to promote learning and development for Toyota and Lexus Dealers in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands,” Navales said.

“With a million-dollar investment in tools, this specialized center has original parts and exclusive specialized tools from Toyota and Lexus that include innovation for hybrid cars,” she added.

The training center houses an industrial room for in-person courses, a workshop with five bays and two alignment ramps.

“We’re two steps ahead with this innovative facility that gives us the opportunity to grow and expand the business, retaining and expanding the customer base, offering the best service experience in all of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” said Dany Oliva, senior customer service manager for Toyota de Puerto Rico.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Payco Foods cuts ribbon on new Puerto Rico HQs
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 16, 2014
VAPR Federal Credit Union opens new $9M HQs
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 21, 2014
Prepa Networks building new $26M HQs in Isla Verde
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 27, 2013
VAPR Federal Credit Union invests $8M in new HQs
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 16, 2012

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Payco Foods cuts ribbon on new Puerto Rico HQs
VAPR Federal Credit Union opens new $9M HQs
Prepa Networks building new $26M HQs in Isla Verde
VAPR Federal Credit Union invests $8M in new HQs
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.