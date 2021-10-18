Toyota de Puerto Rico unveils new $24M HQ’s in San Juan

Toyota de Puerto Rico invested another $3 million in a 14,329 square-foot training center.

Toyota de Puerto Rico unveiled its new $23.6 million corporate headquarters at the 654 Plaza building in San Juan, where it also invested another $3 million to create a state-of-the-art training center.

Advances in technology, the company’s needs, and Toyota’s commitment to Puerto Rico made it necessary to move its offices to new the facilities, where 75 people work, said Nancy Navales, general manager of Toyota de Puerto Rico.

“The new offices span more than 16,000 square feet where Toyota’s culture of technology and mobility is intertwined,” she said. “Open spaces, technologically sophisticated equipment and the same commitment to quality that distinguishes Toyota reign here.”

The new offices are in the building’s 20th floor, while its new training center located on the first floor spans another 14,329 square feet, which “allows local technical trainings to promote learning and development for Toyota and Lexus Dealers in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands,” Navales said.

“With a million-dollar investment in tools, this specialized center has original parts and exclusive specialized tools from Toyota and Lexus that include innovation for hybrid cars,” she added.

The training center houses an industrial room for in-person courses, a workshop with five bays and two alignment ramps.

“We’re two steps ahead with this innovative facility that gives us the opportunity to grow and expand the business, retaining and expanding the customer base, offering the best service experience in all of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” said Dany Oliva, senior customer service manager for Toyota de Puerto Rico.