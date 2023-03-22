Trailer Bridge, ATS Int’l moving mega generators to Puerto Rico

ATS driver prepares to load a piece of a generator onto a Trailer Bridge Barge.

Trailer Bridge Puerto Rico confirmed it was responsible for last week’s delivery of the first shipment of mega generators that will support energy resilience in Puerto Rico ahead of the 2023 hurricane season.

As News is my Business reported, the large-capacity generators will provide 150 megawatts (MW) and will be installed at the Central Palo Seco power complex in Toa Baja.

This is the first shipment of generators to arrive on the island, with a second shipment en route, Trailer Bridge officials said.

ATS International managed the inland transport of the equipment from its origin in Arizona to Trailer Bridge’s port facility in Jacksonville, Fla. Workers loaded the several pieces of equipment onto Trailer Bridge’s roll-on/roll-off barge for transport to the island.

The first shipment included pieces that measured more than 100 feet in length and weighed more than 180,000 pounds. ATS will also manage final delivery to the Central Palo Seco facility.

“This project is personal for us because its more than a shipment of generators, it’s a path to a better quality of life for our team members and neighbors on the island,” said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano. “We understand the critical role we play in the flow of goods to/from the island and our commitment to that responsibility remains a top priority for our business.”

The shipment is part of a long-term project to repair Puerto Rico’s electrical generation and power grid, increasing capacity to provide electricity to those on the island and reduce blackouts.

“Having provided transportation services for many significant infrastructure projects during our 30-plus years serving the island, none have carried more importance than bringing these significant units to the island. These components are critical to the rebuilding of Puerto Rico’s power grid, and we are extremely proud to know our services are helping to ensure a brighter future for the island,” stated Jay Thomassen, ATS International’s vice president of commercial services.

Trailer Bridge’s roll-on, roll-off barges, the only consistent weekly service in the trade and largest in the world, are necessary to support the ongoing infrastructure improvements happening on the island, officials said.

In early 2021, Trailer Bridge signed its first 20-year lease agreement with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, and then mirrored that agreement with a long-term lease for its U.S. terminal with Jaxport in 2022.