Trailer Bridge heads rally to raise $100K for Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico

Trailer Bridge Inc. and ATS International announced that their recent “Rally por Puerto Rico” charity golf tournament raised $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico supporting the organization’s efforts to create and preserve homeownership opportunities for low-income individuals and families on the island.

The gift is an “investment in the people of Puerto Rico where both companies have transportation and logistics operations,” the organizations stated.

Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico will use the funds to support its mission on the island including construction or rehabilitation for new homeowners.

“We’re grateful for Trailer Bridge and ATS International for this amazing event and for bringing its closest partners to support our mission in Puerto Rico. This is an example of people, companies and friends coming together to help us continue our service of providing strength, stability, and a better future for deserving families in Puerto Rico,” said Amanda Silva, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico.

“We want to thank all the participants, volunteers, and organizers. Your generous support helps us continue our recovery efforts in Puerto Rico,” she said.

The current average cost of a single-family dwelling is nearly $180,000 due to the increase in building materials and labor shortages.

“Our company was founded on serving the people of Puerto Rico with consistent weekly ocean service and today we consider the island and our neighbors there to be the heart of our organization,” said Trailer Bridge CEO Mitch Luciano. “We’re proud to bring Rally back to the island to raise much-needed funds to support this essential service.”

The “Rally por Puerto Rico” charity golf tournament began in 2019 raising more than $63,000 and is slated to be an annual event bringing together local transportation and logistics leaders committed to serving the people of Puerto Rico.

The companies cover all expenses related to the event so that 100% of the sponsorship dollars go directly to the nonprofit. This year nearly 90 golfers joined together at Bahia Beach Resort and Golf Club for the tournament.

“We have partnered with Trailer Bridge for more than 30 years in serving the island of Puerto Rico with critical transportation services, and we are extremely proud to be partnered with them in our ‘Rally por Puerto Rico’ support efforts,” said Jay Thomassen, director of ATS International.

“Because of the tremendous generosity of our many sponsors, this year’s event was an incredible success to aid in the amazing work done by Habitat for Humanity of Puerto Rico. It was a fantastic event, and we cannot thank those sponsors enough,” he said.