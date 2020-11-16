TransPerfect raise $25K+ for 2 charities benefiting Puerto Rico

November 16, 2020 69

TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions for global business, recently announced donations totaling more than $25,000 to two nonprofit organizations benefiting Puerto Rico.

The employee fundraising campaign was spurred by the devastation from earthquakes earlier in the year and the company matched all donations dollar-for-dollar, the company said.

“San Juan is my home and also home to TransPerfect’s newest major production center. I’ve personally witnessed how the pandemic-related drop in tourism has hurt our local economy,” said TransPerfect President Phil Shawe.

“Further, the pandemic and the decrease in tourism has made the need for assistance for those recovering from natural disasters even more acute. I’m inspired by how Puerto Rico is beginning to rebound from this double hit, and I am equally inspired by the selflessness of our team,” he said.

“Even during difficult times for them personally, our staff did not sit idly by — but instead sought to play a role in helping those in need,” Shawe said.

The funds raised were donated to:

PRxPR immediately focused on restoring small farms, rebuilding shelters and schools, and providing food, clean water, and fuel to those in Puerto Rico who were most in need. Their humanitarian efforts are ongoing.

World Central Kitchen provides meals to those in need, particularly in south Puerto Rico, and has launched the “Plow to Plate” program to maximize the security of the food supply chain. World Central Kitchen activated immediately following the earthquake, mobilizing facilities in Yauco and Ponce to serve more than 2,000 meals in the first 24 hours. Their efforts are also ongoing.

