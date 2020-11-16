Op-Ed: Do more with Mi Banco Mobile

November 16, 2020 75

Editor’s Note: This advertorial is brought to you by Banco Popular.

COVID-19 has created a great number of changes in our day to day, one of these being an accelerated adoption of digital services. At Popular, we crossed the 1 million user mark for our online banking platforms Mi Banco and Mi Banco Mobile two months into the pandemic.

As we welcomed new users, we also observed a surge in the use of different features of Mi Banco. Balance verification and payments to more than 5,000 merchants are still the features that are most used by our customers, but the three features that are experiencing the fastest user growth are Mobile Withdrawal (Retiro Móvil)1, Mobile Easy Deposit2 and Mi Banco Alerts3.

Here is why:

Retiro Móvil: This feature exemplifies how money management has become a mobile-first experience, and COVID prevention measures underline its main benefit: You only need to touch the ATM once for a cash withdrawal. When arriving at the ATM, access Mi Banco Mobile, select Mobile Withdrawal and the account. Choose the amount you want to withdraw and select For me. In the ATM screen you only have to touch the screen once. Select the “Mobile withdrawal” option and scan the QR code provided by the application. Click here for a step-by-step on how to use Retiro Móvil.

Mobile Easy Deposit: The use of checks is declining but the practice of depositing checks via mobile is definitely on the rise. Mobile Easy Deposit is:

Easy – Just endorse the check, choose the account you want to deposit to, enter the amount, take the photos and that’s it!

Convenient – Deposit from anywhere and at any time. Checks deposited before 6:00 p.m. on business days will be processed on the same day.

Secure – You will receive an email confirming that we received the deposit and another that will indicate if the deposit was approved.

Click here to learn how to use Mobile Easy Deposit.

Alerts: With the online world expanding, online fraud has increased with unsecured shopping websites, password thefts, among others. Mi Banco Alerts and Two Step Verification are tools that are easy to use and can help you prevent fraud. With Mi Banco Alerts you can receive instant notifications of balances, purchases or withdrawals made with your card and change of personal information. With Two Step Verification you add an additional level of security before accessing Mi Banco. Click here for more information of Mi Banco Alerts and here[ to learn how to activate Two Step Verification.

Author Moises Peña is vice president of digital banking at Banco Popular.

1 Withdrawals are subject to the availability of funds in your account. popular.com/en/mi-banco/mobile/retiromovil/

2 Deposits are subject to the Bank’s Availability of Funds Policy. popular.com/en/easy-deposit/mobile/

3 Some restrictions may apply for credit cards. Alerts and Notifications via SMS is a free service provided by Banco Popular de Puerto Rico to its clients. Charges for text messages or excess data may apply depending on your cellular service plan. Check with your service provider to learn more about your plan. popular.com/en/mi-banco/online/alerts/

