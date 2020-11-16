PenFed Credit Union launches personalized financial education tool

November 16, 2020 62

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

PenFed Credit Union announced the introduction of a new mobile-first, financial education resource to help members build financial health and confidence for themselves and their families.

“PenFed Financial Know How” is made available, free of charge, through PenFed’s relationship with financial wellness technology solutions provider EVERFI Inc. and further expands PenFed’s high school financial education program in Puerto Rico to adults across the island and everywhere, the company announced.

“PenFed Financial Know How” offers English and Spanish language content through a robust library of learning topics around important personal financial education concepts including budgeting, investing, homeownership, retirement planning.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=630141&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

The interactive financial education platform is designed to provide members with the tools and personalized knowledge necessary to make informed financial decisions.

“PenFed’s Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño [“Your Money, Your Dreams”] financial literacy program offered to high school students in Puerto Rico through EVERFI has been very successful and we received a lot of feedback indicating that parents and adult family members would also like to take the courses offered to students,” said PenFed President James Schenck.

PenFed currently serves more than 222,000 members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in San Juan, in Hatillo, and on the United States Army Garrison Fort Buchanan.

As part of its commitment to the people of Puerto Rico, PenFed and EVERFI have joined forces over the past two years to bring an “innovative and scalable” financial education technology platform at no cost to 1,200 public and private K-12 school students in 24 schools across Puerto Rico.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.