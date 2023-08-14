Transportation Bureau extends validity of licenses amid system upgrade

The Puerto Rico Transportation and Other Public Services Bureau's (NTSP, in Spanish) president, Jaime Lafuente-González

The Puerto Rico Regulatory Public Service Board’s Transportation and Other Public Services Bureau (NTSP, in Spanish) has announced a temporary suspension of transactions and requests via the Online Renewals platform due to the transition to a new and improved electronic transactions system. As a result, the validity of licenses and franchises will be extended for an additional 15 days, while new requests will be processed manually at the NTSP office and its regional branches.

NTSP President Jaime Lafuente-González stated, “In response to the complaints and concerns from our users, we are transitioning to a new electronic transactions system that allows citizens to submit their requests in a more agile and effective manner. The new system will also enable effective oversight of the licenses, franchises and permits we grant, thus ensuring the safety and welfare of the citizens.”

The official explained that “as a precautionary measure, while the transition process from one platform to another is taking place, the NTSP issued an administrative order extending the validity of licenses, permits and franchises under the jurisdiction of the bureau. Likewise, new requests and procedures that are carried out through the platform can be done in person by going to the NTSP office in Santurce and our regional offices in Arecibo, Moca and Ponce starting Monday, Aug. 14.”