Travel blog Mochileando will award $5K to 2 local entrepreneurs

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio January 13, 2022
Wilson Santiago, founder of the popular Puerto Rico-based Mochileando travel blog.

Mochileando — a travel blog based in Puerto Rico — in collaboration with its nonprofit organization, Fundación Mochileando 100×35, will donate $5,000 to two local entrepreneurs so they can boost their business or expand it through the “Despega tus sueños 2.0” initiative.

Participants must include an 1- to 3-minute explanatory video describing the business idea or dream project and complete the application on or before Mar. 30, 2022, at 11:59PM at the organization’s website.

A jury will evaluate them and choose two people who will receive the incentive. Winners will be announced June 1, 2022.

“We launched the ‘Despega tus sueños 2.0’ initiative which, after an evaluation, will select two Puerto Ricans who have a business idea, but who may not have the initial budget, or who have already developed it, but want to offer more services or products,” said the President of Fundación Mochileando 100×35, Wilson Santiago.

Last year, the organization received more than 100 applications and after extensive evaluation and analysis, the Pira Rum projects, a recently opened canoe establishment with alcohol and local food in Old San Juan, and the Puerto Rican card game, Raitrú, were the winners.

“The project is very important at this time because the pandemic has caused the closure of many small and medium establishments or the reduction of employees,” said Santiago.

Four years after Fundación Mochileando 100×35’s creation, it has channelled and delivered aid estimated at more than $2.5 million to 45,000 people, the nonprofit stated.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
