Travel platform Mochileando expands to 35+ cities in US, PR

Puerto Rican travel information platform Mochileando announced that it will expand its services to reach more than 35 cities in the US mainland and Puerto Rico through its new “Mochileando Premium Plus” service.

“We believe in democratizing the travel market and making it affordable and simple for everyone, and now, with a team of 10, most of them young, we continue with that purpose,” said Wilson Santiago, creator of Mochileando.

The participating airports are: Aguadilla (BQN), Anchorage (ANC), Atlanta (ATL), Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Charlotte (CLT), Chicago (CHI), Cleveland (CLE), Dallas (DAL), Denver (DEN), Detroit (DTW), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Houston (HOU), Indianapolis (IND), Jacksonville (JAX), Kansas City (MCI), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Minneapolis (MSP), Nashville (BNA), New York (NYC), New Orleans (MSY), Orlando (ORL), Philadelphia (PHL), Pittsburgh (PIT), Phoenix (PHX), Ponce (PSE), Portland (PDX), Raleigh (RDU), Salt Lake City (SLC), San Antonio (SAT), San Francisco (SFO), San Juan (SJU), Seattle (SEA), Tampa (TPA), and Washington DC (WAS).

With this new membership, called “Mochi,” travelers will have two programs available: the regular one, which will continue with the same offers, and the Mochileando Premium Plus, in which people will have access to flight information from more cities in the states and merchandise, he said.

The first season of Los Mochis includes discounts worth more than $150 on products such as backpacks, books, and restaurants, and more discounts will be added periodically.

The Tienda Mochileando will have exclusive products that were created with other Puerto Rican brands such as DiseÑame and AstroBoricua, and these product collections will change depending on the season.

This first collection, Terminal 1, includes a luggage tag that will allow members to connect with Mochileando’s social accounts while on-the-go to find information about their destinations.

For the new program and for more information, travelers can visit the Mochileando website.

With the expansion of its services and staff, the Puerto Rican company is preparing to extend, by 2023, its products to Latin America, as well as massive events for local travelers, Santiago said.