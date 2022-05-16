Trinexus, Endlink partner to optimize healthcare industry tech/comm. services￼

From left: Trinexus executives Eddie Lopez, Rafael Gerardo Cruz, director of consulting services; Eliezer Meléndez and Debra Lafuente.

Trinexus, a Puerto Rican consulting firm specialized on information technology for the healthcare industry and data and digital communication platforms developer Endlink, have partnered to design and deploy and solutions projects to benefit hospitals and to improve the quality in patient care, the companies announced.

“Our company is always looking at the future of technology for healthcare and we’re honored with this alliance with Endlink as a new business partner essential for that future,” said Trinexus President Debra Lafuente.

Together, the firms will develop tech solutions to integrate reliable communication processes for electronic record systems, which will benefit hospitals in the services they offer, such as instant messaging (SMS), chat services, calls, video calls, and email to communicate with patients, employees, and healthcare workers.

“Throughout the years we’ve taken on the challenges of the healthcare industry with receptivity and sensibility, providing services and solutions adjusted to its needs,” she said. “With Endlink, we’ll help hospitals optimize their efforts to improve the patient experience.”

Lafuente and Eliezer Meléndez, professionals with experience in the technology and computer industry, specializing in providing solutions and digital tools for the healthcare and patient care sectors founded Trinexus in 2003.

Their client portfolio includes 19 hospitals and 53 health industry affiliates, all established in Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, Endlink is specialized in the optimization of systems and solutions for communication between providers and patients.

“With Trinexus’ support, we’ll establish a new standard in communication to obtain better results in the attention, care, and well-being of the patient” said Rubén Viera, founder, and Director of Technology of Endlink.

As part of the alliance, Eddie Ortiz has been appointed as new director of medical information for Trinexus “to optimize our client’s experience,” said Lafuente.

His experience as a healthcare provider, combined with his knowledge about operations and administrative process, will contribute to the information solutions being in accordance to attend the administrative challenges of the institution and the increasing demand to the attention to patient care in the healthcare industry, officials said.

Ortiz is a graduate of University of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus, where he obtained a Medical degree and specialized in Family Medicine.