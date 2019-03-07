Tropizen launches 1st cannabis-infused Puerto Rican hot sauce

March 7, 2019 27

Tropizen, a licensed local cultivator and manufacturer of medical cannabis-products, announced the launch of the first cannabis infused Puerto Rican-style hot sauce, known locally as pique, for sale at dispensaries throughout the island.

The new product represents the latest addition to a line of cannabis-infused edibles that includes real-fruit gummies offered in a variety of natural flavors including passion fruit, mango, pineapple and quenepa (a local seasonal fruit also known as Spanish lime), Power Bites, a high-protein energy bar, and traditional “pilones,” an infused edible in sesame, passion fruit and coconut flavors.

“We are very excited about this product, how we are teaming with local farms to produce it, and the excitement we are seeing from patients as they discover a new way to add medical cannabis to their daily lifestyle,” stated Marni Meistrell, co-founder of Tropizen.

“Tropizen Pique is an example of the thoughtfulness that goes into our brand and each product we create. It exemplifies the essence of our company philosophy and approach,” she said.

Tropizen Pique is manufactured at its 22,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility, using locally sourced ingredients, including salt from Cabo Rojo and three different kinds of peppers. One of them is so rare the company decided to team up with experienced farmers to grow the amount needed for large-scale production.

Local growers Frutos del Guacabo in Manatí, Greens to Go Puerto Rico in Aibonito and other farms supply the peppers and herbs like cilantro, oregano, and recao. Raw whole-plant cannabis oil is used in the formula to retain the plant’s optimal health benefits as well as enhance the flavor.

“We are committed to promoting and developing top-level agriculture production in Puerto Rico through our own operations and through strategic partnerships,” said Meistrell.

The development process for Tropizen pique lasted almost two years.

“Our team stayed together and kept going through hurricane Maria, which makes this launch a big milestone for us,” said Meistrell.

Each 2-ounce bottle contains 120mg of THC, with 5ml (half teaspoon) delivering a dosage of 5mg with a spicy, but flavorful kick. Thoughtful packaging includes a child safety cap to secure the contents of the bottle and a custom-made carton tube.

In just a few weeks, the company has already secured distribution for Tropizen Pique at over 75% of medical cannabis dispensaries with additional dispensaries set to be added once production capacity increases.

According to Meistrell, Tropizen has made a multi-million dollar contribution to Puerto Rico’s economy through its investment in people and operations.

Currently, the company has 17 full time direct employees, a number that is expected to reach 50 by the end of the year.

The Tropizen facility is undergoing construction to double indoor cultivation and manufacturing space as well as expand into outdoor greenhouse cultivation, she said.