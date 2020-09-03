Tropizen unveils 1st outdoor commercial cannabis harvest amid flower shortage

September 3, 2020 205

Tropizen announced the completion of its first commercial cannabis harvest from its recently added 10,000 square foot outdoor cultivation facilities.

The new harvest, destined for both flower sales and the manufacture of infused medicinal products, arrives as patient demand for cannabis flower in Puerto Rico continues to surpass available market supply.

“This harvest represents an important milestone for our company as we continue to expand to meet patient demand for high-quality flower,” said Tropizen co-founder Marni Meistrell. “We’re growing cannabis near the base of El Yunque tropical rainforest, following cultivation best practices as we conduct research and test new strains that thrive in this location.”

An additional 7,000 square feet of outdoor cultivation will be added before the end of the year, Meistrell said.

Tropizen recently expanded its cannabis flower production to 400% of original capacity, at an investment of more than $1 million. The expansion project included the construction of the new outdoor cultivation space.

The new harvest is comprised of five of the company’s best performing strains. Tropizen rotates five primary strains with five secondary strains, including “Brian Berry Cough,” “Ogiesel” and “Agent Orange,” all exclusive to the company in Puerto Rico.

Meistrell said the company is working on the introduction of a new packaging and grading system for its cannabis flower, incorporating a new pre-packaged midgrade flower product that will be more accessible to patients in terms of price, while offering the same effectiveness as the premium flower.

Meistrell confirmed that cannabis flower has been in short supply in Puerto Rico this summer.

“Dispensaries are consistently running out of product even though our volume has increased. We seem to be approaching a worrisome scenario where patients have a harder time acquiring their medicine, driving prices up,” she said, adding that the growth in patient numbers may be a contributing factor but official figures have not been published so far this year.