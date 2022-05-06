U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms employment jump in San Juan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Average weekly wages by towns in Puerto Rico.

Employment in the municipality of San Juan increased 6.4% from September 2020 to September 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed.

San Juan is considered Puerto Rico’s only large municipality, as it has an annual average employment level of 75,000 or more in 2020. The survey included 47,900 establishments in Puerto Rico, including 11,300 in San Juan.

Chief Regional Economist Martin Kohli noted that in September 2021, San Juan’s employment level of 237,400 accounted for 26.7% of total employment in Puerto Rico.

The average weekly wage in San Juan was $689 in the third quarter of 2021, a 3.5% increase over the year. Puerto Rico’s average weekly wage was $568. In the U.S. mainland, the average weekly wage increased 6.7% to $1,251, with Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands excluded from that number.

Employment and wage levels — but not over-the-year changes — are also available for the 77 municipalities in Puerto Rico with employment below 75,000.

All 77 municipalities had wages below the U.S. average of $1,251. Juncos had the highest average weekly wage at $893. Guaynabo had an average weekly wage of $726. The report shows that 20 municipalities had average weekly wages below $400, with the lowest wages reported in Las Marías ($320).

National employment increased 4.4% over the year, with 332 of the 343 largest US counties reporting gains. Honolulu, HI, had the largest year-over-year increase in employment with a gain of 13.3%.

Jefferson, LA, had the largest year-over-year percentage decrease in employment with a loss of 3.2%.