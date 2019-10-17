U.S. Patent Office heads intellectual property trainings for educators

October 17, 2019 178

In an effort to continue stimulating the accelerated growth of entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico, so that it serves as an engine for the economic and social progress, multisectoral alliance Echar Pa’lante, the University of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Patent Office recently launched a series of intellectual property workshops for educators.

The workshops were offered by Jorge Valdés and Juan Valentín, of the U.S. Patent Office and Yahveh Comas, director of the UPR’s Intellectual Property Office, who discussed concepts of innovation, patents, trademarks, how ideas are protected at different stages of conceptualization and development, as well as the responsibility of educators when generating ideas and protecting ideas from children and minors.

“It’s very important that facilitators and mentors of programs that stimulate entrepreneurship in youth know the rights of the creators, as well as the processes to protect their ideas from people that can take advantage of them,” Comas said.

For her part, Gloria Viscasillas, integrating leader of Echar Pa’lante said, “the advanced workshops reinforce the entrepreneurship training programs that our alliance is offering throughout the island to develop a critical mass of directors and schoolteachers, college professors and professionals dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs.”

Some 200 public school system teachers and professors from the island’s main seven universities participated intellectual property workshops, which are part of the Echar Pa’lante multisectoral alliance.

“To date, more than 2,700 teachers of the public system and over 500 university professors from campuses throughout the island have been trained in various topics of innovation and entrepreneurship, joining the Community of Educators on Entrepreneurship and Innovation,” Viscasillas said.

“By the end of the year 2020 we hope to have trained teachers and professors who can begin to establish systems that stimulate entrepreneurship in 50% of the island’s high schools and in 75% of the 40 largest university campuses, benefiting its students and neighboring communities,” she said.

