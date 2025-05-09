Uber, Discover Puerto Rico make drivers tourism ambassadors

Carolina Coto, communications manager for Uber in Central America and the Caribbean

The program offers cultural training to improve the visitor experience.

Uber and Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, have launched “Uber te espera,” a new initiative that will transform more than 5,000 Uber drivers and Uber Eats restaurant partners into ambassadors of Puerto Rican tourism and culture.

The program offers drivers free access to Discover Puerto Rico’s “Puerto Rico Travel Specialist” training, which is typically used by tour operators. The course provides information on the island’s culture, history, gastronomy and local events.

“Uber drivers are often the first point of contact for visitors arriving in Puerto Rico,” said Carolina Coto, communications manager for Uber in Central America and the Caribbean. “Their role is essential because that first ride with the Uber app begins the tourist experience on the island.”

“By empowering them with the necessary tools, we not only enhance mobility services but also actively promote tourist sites and Puerto Rico’s rich culture,” she added.

Drivers who complete the training will be certified as Puerto Rico Travel Specialists and will be encouraged to share helpful and accurate information with passengers.

“Discover Puerto Rico firmly believes in the power of tourism as a driver of economic and cultural development for the island,” said Haydil Rivera, director of strategic alliances at Discover Puerto Rico. “This collaboration with Uber represents a unique opportunity to expand the impact of our efforts.”

The initiative also includes a food component. Through Uber Eats, users will see a curated selection of restaurants offering Puerto Rican cuisine, with a dedicated banner in the app to help highlight local dishes.

Uber has been active in Puerto Rico since 2016 and reports it has been used by tourists from more than 120 countries. Among the most visited destinations are Old San Juan, the cruise terminal, the T-Mobile District and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.